College Bball: BSC, UTTC split separate Mon-DAK doubleheaders

In college basketball, Bismarck State and United Tribes Technical College split separate Mon-Dak Conference doubleheaders on Feb. 13.

At Bismarck State College, the BSC women played a close game with North Dakota State College of Sciences. Unfortunately, for BSC they came out on the wrong end of the ledger, 92-91.

In the men’s game, BSC was able to pick up a 110-95 win. KX Sports spoke to head coach Buster Gillis after the game via phone, who jokingly said, “this was the upset of the year.”

On the north side of town, the United Tribes women got off to a good start, but were not able to sustain their stellar play against Lake Region State. The women fell, 94-78.

In the men’s game, UTTC’s offense looked outstanding. As the men won, 94-77.

