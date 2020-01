In college basketball, the programs of Bismarck State College and United Tribes spilt a doubleheader on the campus of United Tribes on Jan. 27.

In the women’s game, United Tribes raced out to an early lead. However, late in the game, BSC’s Amber Stevahn was sensational down the stretch to left the Mystics to a 95-90 win.

In the men’s game, United Tribes also jumped out to an early lead. The men hung on for the win, 128-114.