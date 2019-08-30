Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

College Football: Dickinson State returns loaded offense

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the Dickinson State football team gets set to open up their season, the coaches are excited about the number of returners on offense.

Hayden Gibson returns as the starting quarterback, as well as several players at the skill positions to bolster a veteran offense that averaged 37 points per game in 2018.

However, the same cannot be said for the defense. They lost standout Jay Liggins and are replacing key starters.

“You know, losing a lot of pieces on defense, we’ve got to come together there and I think that’s going to be a big thing,” says Head Coach Pete Stanton. “We got a lot of missing pieces but I think we have some guys that can step in and do it. I just think the biggest thing is that we have to come together defensively quickly.”

Dickinson State begins their quest for a national championship tonight as they host No. 23 Rocky Mountain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck High Co-head coaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Co-head coaches"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Dickinson State football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State football"

Stark County Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Changes"

Voting Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting Machines"

Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"

Human Remains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Remains"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

MPS Middle Schools Full

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Middle Schools Full"

A Cooler Than Normal Forecast Heading Into The Long Weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cooler Than Normal Forecast Heading Into The Long Weekend"

Busch Latte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Latte"

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Shiloh_Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh_Christian Football"

Hours of Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hours of Service"

School Bus Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Bus Safety"

Search for 2 suspects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 2 suspects"

Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson_Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson_Football"

Honey Farm Destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honey Farm Destroyed"
More Video

Don't Miss