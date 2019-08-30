College Football: Dickinson State returns loaded offense

As the Dickinson State football team gets set to open up their season, the coaches are excited about the number of returners on offense.

Hayden Gibson returns as the starting quarterback, as well as several players at the skill positions to bolster a veteran offense that averaged 37 points per game in 2018.

However, the same cannot be said for the defense. They lost standout Jay Liggins and are replacing key starters.

“You know, losing a lot of pieces on defense, we’ve got to come together there and I think that’s going to be a big thing,” says Head Coach Pete Stanton. “We got a lot of missing pieces but I think we have some guys that can step in and do it. I just think the biggest thing is that we have to come together defensively quickly.”

Dickinson State begins their quest for a national championship tonight as they host No. 23 Rocky Mountain.