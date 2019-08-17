College Football: Jay Liggins continues to make impact at DSU

Dickinson State University standout Jay Liggins continues to make an impact, even though he is trying to make it in the NFL.

The Hawks opened up camp earlier this month and head coach Pete Stanton says he continues to hear from his former cornerback. Today, Liggins was released from the Philadelphia Eagles.

With his journey, Liggins’ impact is proving that potential pro players can come from small schools like DSU.

You know, just really proud of what he’s done,” says head coach Pete Stanton. “He’s hung in there. I tell him the same thing I tell our guys right here. Hey, it’s one rep at a time Jay, because you’re only going to get so many reps so I think he’s made the best of his reps.”

“Seeing him make those couple of plays in the preseason, I was off my chair rooting for him,” quarterback Hayden Gibson says. “It’s all fun, and I text him, how are you doing?”

Liggins played in the Eagles second preseason game against the Jaguars last night, where he made one tackle.