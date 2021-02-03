College Football: Marauders add 30 signees on National Signing Day

National Signing Day, those three words mean so much for those around college sports, including at the University of Mary.

The Marauders announcing 30 commits to the 2021 roster. Head Coach Craig Bagnell saying that the focus on this class was size and athleticism. The biggest group of signees come from North Dakota, Bagnell citing the importance of that pipeline of players.

“You always want to have a local group,” says Bagnell. “You want to have the guys that are from this area. It’s more fans in the stands. It’s more people at tailgating, but the other thing too is that you want to add good football players, and all these guys are good football players. So they’re not coming here to be on the team. They’re coming here to be sucessful when they’re coming here to be a part of this program.”

The UMary North Dakota signing class headlined by a pair of players from Legacy High, Keagen Woodbury, and Carter Smith. Both players are grateful for the chance to play at the next level.

“Ever since I got to middle school, I realized that I could potentially play college football,” says Smith. “It’s been one of my goals.”

“I’ve always wanted to play college football,” says Woodbury. “Some kind of college sport and football has been my favorite ever since elementary school. So it just means a lot that I get to sign with one of my elementary school friends today.”

Another UMary signing is Bishop Ryan’s Jaxon Feller. The soon-to-be Maruader putting pen to paper. Feller’s career stats totaled over 4,000 yards along with 52 touchdowns. Jaxon says the reason he chose UMary was the energy they brought to his official visit and program culture.

“Very excited to be joining the Mauraders program and ready to bring the energy that they have to their program,” tells Senior Jaxon Feller. “A hard-working kid that will hopefully make the program better and to better me and play college football.”