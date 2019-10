Homecoming was delayed by a day, but the Marauders would not let that affect them, as they held on for their first win of the season.

The Marauders got a spark from Danny Kittner, who got the scoring started with a 71 yard punt return for a touchdown.

UMary would get the win over Upper Iowa by a final score 27-21. Elsewhere, Minot State would fall 49-3 to Winona State, and Dickinson State got the road win over Dakota State by a score of 31-14.