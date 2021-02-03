College Football: Minot State adds 17 to their roster on National Signing Day

Minot State is wrapping up a 17 player signing class, with Head Coach Mike Aldrich saying that the team is addressing some needs.

The Beavers feel they needed to address the offensive side of the ball, signing four running backs, two tight ends and adding to the offensive line. Aldrich adds he wants his players to be physical.

“We want to tell them that we like some tough guys, so that’s got to be part of their make-up,” says Head Coach Mike Aldrich. “Be able to go forward, we didn’t need to over sign like some schools do and got a bunch of kids that don’t have a great experience so we’re just hoping that they will have an awesome experience and help us win some football games.”