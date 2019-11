The Beavers were looking for their second win in three weeks, but it would prove to be a tall task against a tough Minnesota State-Moorhead team.

Minot State would get the offense going, sparked by a big return on a kick off from Lavante Bushnell.

It would be too little, too late, as the Beavers couldn’t hold off the Dragons, falling by a final of 49-20.

Elsewhere, UMary lost to Northern State 49-21.