Minot State returned home for homecoming, facing off with the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs.

The Beavers got off to a great start with an interception returned for a touchdown by Isiah Bigby.

The Mustangs would answer, including a hail mary touchdown right before the end of the first half. Minot State would lose by a score of 21-17.

Elsewhere, UMary would be shut out by the University of Sioux Falls, 39-0.