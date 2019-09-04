Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

College Football: U-Mary growing after full year with head coach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The University of Mary football is growing under a full offseason under head coach Craig Bagnell.

Bagnell enters his second season and believes his team is leaps and bounds ahead of where they were a year ago.

The head coach says he’s opening up the playbook even more this season… which could benefit in the win-loss record.

“Now that those guys have experience in our system and understanding it, things should become much more natural for them,” says Head Coach Craig Bagnell. “So our guys in spring ball, there was a drastic difference I think between this last fall and this last spring.”

“We get to experiment with a lot more things, got a lot more diversity to our game,” Wide Receiver Luke Little says. “It’s not just doing the basic, we get to open things up now.”

UMary opens up their season tomorrow when they host Saint Cloud State.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

U-Mary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Football"

Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Moving City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moving City Hall"

Surgery Gone Wrong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surgery Gone Wrong"

Tribal Dancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Dancing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vaping Case in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Case in ND"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19"

Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Vaping in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping in Schools"

High School Volleyball Sept.3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept.3"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3"

KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite"

Stoplight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stoplight"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss