College Football: U-Mary growing after full year with head coach

The University of Mary football is growing under a full offseason under head coach Craig Bagnell.

Bagnell enters his second season and believes his team is leaps and bounds ahead of where they were a year ago.

The head coach says he’s opening up the playbook even more this season… which could benefit in the win-loss record.

“Now that those guys have experience in our system and understanding it, things should become much more natural for them,” says Head Coach Craig Bagnell. “So our guys in spring ball, there was a drastic difference I think between this last fall and this last spring.”

“We get to experiment with a lot more things, got a lot more diversity to our game,” Wide Receiver Luke Little says. “It’s not just doing the basic, we get to open things up now.”

UMary opens up their season tomorrow when they host Saint Cloud State.