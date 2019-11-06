College Football: U-Mary needs to ‘get over the hump’

The University of Mary is really trying to get over the hump. Coach Craig Bagnell used that phrased when he described his team’s close loses this year.

Three times this season, U-Mary has lost a game that was decided by less than a possession. The most recent loss came two weeks ago when they fell to Wayne State College, 26-23.

Coach feels if his guys had a couple more years under their belt those are games they can be victorious.

“That’s the time when you have experience,” Bagnell said, “guys know how to finish those games and not let it be close. That’s where we have to get to. Guys battled. They played hard, but we’ve got to get over that hump and understanding how to finish a game an win a game like that.”

This Saturday, U-Mary returns home to face the University of Minnesota-Duluth at 2 p.m.

