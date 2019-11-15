College Football: U-Mary wears Guarding Cap to promote player safety

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In college football, the University of Mary will close out its season on Saturday. This season, they have taken a big step in promoting player safety.

At all practices this year, the Marauders have been wearing Guardian Caps, which are soft-shell protective helmets. The soft-shell is placed on top of the existing hard shell helmet.

According to the Guardian website, the soft-shell reduces impact up to 33 percent.

Coach Craig Bagnell said he made the request with the players in mind, especially with their long-term health.

“For sure we wanted it for the O-Line-D-Line guys because they are constantly [hitting] every day at practice,” Bagnell said.

“Everybody has them on the team except for the quarterbacks and kickers. They wear them during practices and then, obviously, on game day we take them off.”

U-Mary’s final game of the season will be at home on Saturday against Minnesota-Crookston. The kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Class AAA Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Preview"

Century Swim and Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Swim and Dive"

Mandan Swim and DIve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Swim and DIve"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recreational Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana"

Harvey Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Fire"

Med D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Med D"

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

6 Commit

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Commit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge