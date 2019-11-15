College Football: U-Mary wears Guarding Cap to promote player safety

In college football, the University of Mary will close out its season on Saturday. This season, they have taken a big step in promoting player safety.

At all practices this year, the Marauders have been wearing Guardian Caps, which are soft-shell protective helmets. The soft-shell is placed on top of the existing hard shell helmet.

According to the Guardian website, the soft-shell reduces impact up to 33 percent.

Coach Craig Bagnell said he made the request with the players in mind, especially with their long-term health.

“For sure we wanted it for the O-Line-D-Line guys because they are constantly [hitting] every day at practice,” Bagnell said.

“Everybody has them on the team except for the quarterbacks and kickers. They wear them during practices and then, obviously, on game day we take them off.”

U-Mary’s final game of the season will be at home on Saturday against Minnesota-Crookston. The kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.