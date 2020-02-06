College Football: U-Mary welcomes 45 commits

National Signing Day was good for the University of Mary football team. Coach Craig Bagnell announced 45 kids will continue their football careers at the top of the hill.

Nine of those athletes are from North Dakota. It is interesting to note that with five quarterbacks on the roster, he only signed one this year — that was Rhett Clements from Legacy.

Coach Bagnell signed 10 from Arizona, which was the most from any state. As far as positions, 11 players are listed at linebacker, although some of those players are hybrids between linebacker and safety.

Overall, Coach Bagnell said his goal was to recruit a complete team in one class. He also said he wants to redshirt this entire class, which he was not able to do in the past.

“We want to redshirt all our guys,” Bagnell said. “It’s different when you’re 18 going against a 22-year-old. We want to redshirt our guys and this may be the first year that we will be able to redshirt everybody. But if they come in and they are best guys then they are going to play.

“You want to get the best players in your area. You want to get the best kids in the state because it’s the fans, it’s the community and allowing them to come watch them play. Then after that, we are going to go to other areas and get guys.”

Coach also said that he has six transfers that are currently enrolled and he expects two more in May.