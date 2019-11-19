College Football: U-Mary’s Leo Vecchi taking advantage of opportunity

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This season, University of Mary football fans may have noticed No. 6 lined up at wide receiver. Well, that was Leo Vecchi, who is from Italy and just completed his first season as a Marauder.

Vecchi said he studied three languages while growing up in Italy.

“I speak two very good,” Vecchi said.

“Italian, English. Italian is my first language. My second language is English and French. I’ve studied French for a very long time.”

Vecchi’s hometown is Bergamo, which is about 50 minutes northeast of Milan. He said being away from family has been one of the hardest challenges.

“Definitely hard,” Vecchi said. “Economically, the flight is very expensive.”

Earlier this year, when the Marauders faced St. Cloud Stae, Vecchi’s family got to watch him play.

“[My family] has not gotten to see my play football in like three years,” Vecchi said.

“Back in Italy when I was playing they never missed a game. Here, you know they couldn’t really come and watch a game so it was very emotional for me and for them for sure.”

Vecchi arrived here from Butte Community College in California, which has several connections to U-Mary.

“We saw Leo’s tape,” Bagnell said.

“He had a guy in front of him that was a four-star [recruit] he went to like [the University of California at Berkley]. He was the next guy in line so he was a little overlooked.”

This year, Vecchi amassed 324 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m confident in myself,” Vecchi said.

“I was confident before. I’m very confident in my abilities. I’m very thankful for the opportunity they gave me here.”

In the classroom, Vecchi is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19"

Antibiotic Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antibiotic Awareness Week"

Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow"

Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball"

DSU vs U-Mary

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU vs U-Mary"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

Dickinson Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volleyball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Harvey Growth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Growth"

DOT Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Report"

Peer Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer Support"

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"

Construction Confusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction Confusion"

Airmed Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmed Memorial"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Seasonal Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Workers"

Burlington Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Bridge"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge