College Football: U-Mary’s QB battle to be decided during camp

The University of Mary football team opened up fall camp today and one big question is: Who will start at quarterback?

Last season, the Marauders had major health issues at the position. Injuries forced then-freshman signal caller Jason Hoekstra to start the bulk of the season.

Junior Jordan Velarde returns and is expected to compete for the starting spot, along with junior Logan Nelson and sophomore Avery Gould.

Coach Craig Bagnell said he should know his starter after camp is complete.

“There’s one guy out there,” says Head Coach Craig Bagnell. “And the one that performs well is the guy that’s going to be leading our teams. So it’s going to come down to, when we go through camp is, who is going to be the guy that separates himself to become the starter.”

At times last year, U-Mary lined up as many as three different players behind center.