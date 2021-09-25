College Football: UMary and Minot State fall in return to home fields

The University of Mary and Minot State football teams both returned home on Saturday after spending last weekend on the road.

The Marauders entered their game against Winona State coming off a road win and hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2014. The Marauders went back and forth with the Warriors in the first half before taking a 24-17 lead into the break. Ultimately, a fourth quarter push from the Warriors gave them the win 48-38.

Minot State hosted Minnesota State Mankato in search of its first win of the season. The Mavericks jumped ahead early and never looked back winning it 68-10.