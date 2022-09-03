College football made its return in a big way on Saturday with Division I and II teams competing from across North Dakota.

In Bismarck, the University of Mary returned to the field looking for its first season-opening win since 2014. The Marauders battled from behind to take a lead in the third quarter, but ultimately Wayne State College was too much as the Wildcats won 33-28.

The Minot State Beavers also opened the season at home hosting Winona State. The Beavers hadn’t won a home opener dating back to 2013, and that streak continued on Saturday. The Warriors won 24-10.

Also of note, NDSU defeated Drake 56-14, while UND fell to Nebraska 38-17.

The University of Jamestown moved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-30 home win over Dakota Wesleyan University.