College Football: UMary drops close contest to No. 19 Minnesota Duluth

The University of Mary football team returned home Saturday with a chance to move to 3-3 on the season. The Marauders knew it would be no easy task with nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth coming to visit.

The No. 19 Bulldogs scored on the first play on their first offensive drive, but the Marauders wouldn’t go down easy. In the end, it was UMD pulling out a 31-27 win to move to 5-1 on the season. UMary is now 2-4 on the season.

Minot State was also back at home for homecoming hosting Minnesota State Moorhead. The Dragons topped the Beavers 29-17. Minot State is now 0-6 on the year.

At the NAIA level, Dickinson State won its third straight game to move to 3-2 on the season. The Blue Hawks defeated Dakota State 34-14.