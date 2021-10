The University of Mary and Minot State football teams both returned home Saturday with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

UMary hosted Concordia St. Paul and jumped out to a 21-10 first half lead. From there, it was all Marauders as they cruised to a 42-17 win.

In Minot, the Beavers hosted Minnesota Duluth, one of the top teams in the nation. The Beavers got on the board first, but it was the Bulldogs’ day as they got the 34-21 win.