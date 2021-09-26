College Golf: UMary hosts home invitational at Hawktree

The University of Mary golf program competed Sunday in the first of their two day home invitational.

The Marauders are hosting four men’s programs and three women’s programs in the tournament. The men’s teams are the University of Mary, Augustana University, Alexandria Technical Community College and Valley City State University. On the women’s side, it’s the University of Mary, the University of Jamestown and Valley City State competing.

The two day event will conclude on Monday.

Men’s Team Scores:

1. University of Mary: +10

2. Augustana (A): +12

3. Augustana (B): +25

4. Alexandria: +36

5. Valley City State: +63

Women’s Team Scores:

1. University of Jamestown: +61

2. University of Mary: +78

3. Valley City State: +93