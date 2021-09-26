College Golf: UMary hosts home invitational at Hawktree

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The University of Mary golf program competed Sunday in the first of their two day home invitational.

The Marauders are hosting four men’s programs and three women’s programs in the tournament. The men’s teams are the University of Mary, Augustana University, Alexandria Technical Community College and Valley City State University. On the women’s side, it’s the University of Mary, the University of Jamestown and Valley City State competing.

The two day event will conclude on Monday.

Men’s Team Scores:
1. University of Mary: +10
2. Augustana (A): +12
3. Augustana (B): +25
4. Alexandria: +36
5. Valley City State: +63

Women’s Team Scores:
1. University of Jamestown: +61
2. University of Mary: +78
3. Valley City State: +93

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories