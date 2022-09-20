University of Mary and Dickinson State golfers, among others, returned to the course on Tuesday for the second round of the second annual Marauder Invite.

Women’s Team Scores:

1. UMary: +87

2. Valley City State: +189

3. Dickinson State: +205

Women’s Individual Scores:

1. Carrie Carmichael, UMary: +16

2. Elly LeBlanc, Dickinson State: +19

3. Grace Stroh, UMary: +22

4. Emily St. Aubin, UMary: +24

5. Kaleigh Carmichael, UMary: +25

Men’s Team Scores:

1. Sioux Falls: +32

2. UMary: +44

3. Alexandria Tech: +45

4. Dickinson State: +67

5. Valley City State: +98

Men’s Individual Scores:

1. Gavin Argent, UMary: +4

2. Lukas Justesen, Alexandria: +4

3. Mason Weeks, Sioux Falls: +5

4. C. Josephson, Alexandria: +8