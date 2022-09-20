University of Mary and Dickinson State golfers, among others, returned to the course on Tuesday for the second round of the second annual Marauder Invite.
Women’s Team Scores:
1. UMary: +87
2. Valley City State: +189
3. Dickinson State: +205
Women’s Individual Scores:
1. Carrie Carmichael, UMary: +16
2. Elly LeBlanc, Dickinson State: +19
3. Grace Stroh, UMary: +22
4. Emily St. Aubin, UMary: +24
5. Kaleigh Carmichael, UMary: +25
Men’s Team Scores:
1. Sioux Falls: +32
2. UMary: +44
3. Alexandria Tech: +45
4. Dickinson State: +67
5. Valley City State: +98
Men’s Individual Scores:
1. Gavin Argent, UMary: +4
2. Lukas Justesen, Alexandria: +4
3. Mason Weeks, Sioux Falls: +5
4. C. Josephson, Alexandria: +8