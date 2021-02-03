College Hockey: Bismarck/Mandan wins the bid to host the 2021 ACHA DII National Championship

Bismarck/Mandan wins the bid to host the ACHA Division two national Championships, setting the stage for the University of Mary to automatically play in the tournament.

The Tournament is held from April 15th through the 20th. UMary has been denied playing in the national tournament the last few seasons, but not because of their record. In 2019, unable to participate due to being a new program, and 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We owe it to those guys to do as well as we can because they had some opportunities taken away,” says head coach Dan Huntley. “So, they’re still part of this program, and we have a little chip on our shoulder for it, so we’re eager to showcase that it’s not a one year deal, it’s been three years in the making.”

