College Hockey: Dakota College at Bottineau hoping to turn it around, falls short against UMary

Dakota College at Bottineau’s men’s hockey team is off to a slower start this year than what the team anticipated.

Head Coach Travis Rybchinski says the team has dealt with losing players due to contact tracing with COVID. He also says the team is finally getting back to full strength and working on building their chemistry with everyone on the ice together for the first time this season.

“I just want them to go out there and have fun, because its been a longer fall than normal,” says Head Coach Travis Rybchinski “Just the excitement of just playing games and being able to play game, I just want us to go out there and work hard and have fun and hopefully the scoreboard will take care of itself.”

The Jacks had a chance to hit the ice for the second night in a row against the University of Mary on Saturday.

The game went down to the wire with the Marauders scoring a go ahead goal with less than a minute remaining in the game to win 6-5.