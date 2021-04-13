College Hockey: Dakota College at Bottineau prepares for the National Tournament

The ACHA National Hockey Tournament in Bismarck and Mandan starts in just two days, and while UMary is the favorite, Dakota College at Bottineau has goals of winning it all as well.

The Lumberjacks enter the week-long tournament at number seven in the nation, with a 15-12 record overall. The Jacks have grabbed wins in streaks, which could play to their advantage in a tournament setting if they’re off to a good start. Playing in front of a North Dakota crowd will help.

“I just hope that we carry some speed into those games,” says head coach Travis Rybchinski. “And we’re pretty intact defensively. The difference is going to come down to special teams and hopefully, our power play is clicking and we can get that going. If not, we just got to make sure we’re staying out of the penalty box.”