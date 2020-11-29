College Hockey: Jacks looking to use speed as an advantage this season

Dakota College at Bottineau men’s hockey team is getting set for a new season on the ice.

Head Coach Travis Rybchinski returns 12 players from last season, but also added a solid freshman class. He says this years team brings a lot of speed to the ice this season.

“Hopefully just to burn other teams and catch teams off guard and use our speed to beat them,” says Chayse Haberman.

“Stretch the defense really, and send our fast guys down the wing and make the defense back off so we got a lot more space for the person with the puck to move,” explains defense man Dante Vonmullin. “See the ice and really just cut through the open lanes and everything like that.”

The Lumberjacks are set to return to the ice next weekend against NDSU.

