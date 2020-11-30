College hockey: Minot State focused on another national tournament bid

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot State women’s hockey team is 4-0 after a short fall season.

Now, they’re turning their focus to making another run at the national tournament. The Beavers feel consistency on both ends will be key to get them there.

“We have to put in the work, you’re on going to get out of it what you put into it and this team we work really hard,” said forward Samijo Henry. “That’s what we want to do, we want to create our own identity for us and we want to get there. We been there a couple times in the past so that’s my motivation and probably the rest of the girls as well.

“A lot of determination and a lot of communication, really being there for each one of our teammates, especially this year among COVID,” adds defense man Kenzie Heide. “Being there every step of the way and really trying to build off one another is going to be key.”

The Beavers return to the ice on January 15

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Top plays of the fall season

Minot State Hockey

"Buy a tree, change a life"

Holiday online shopping scams

Paying it forward

Protecting Christmas gifts

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-29-20

College basketball

College Hockey

A cool down is in store for Sunday

Tips: defrosting your windshield quickly

Camping numbers way up in 2020

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-28-20

Minot Boy's Hockey

KX Conversation: Mindfulness Educator & Occupational Therapist Heidi Woods on mental health concerns

KX Conversation: Pastor Nathan Chapman says there's still lots to be grateful for this year

A warm first half of the weekend

Friday, November 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Brent's Bearded Brigade

Warm temperatures highlight the forecast

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss