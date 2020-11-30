College hockey: Minot State focused on another national tournament bid

The Minot State women’s hockey team is 4-0 after a short fall season.

Now, they’re turning their focus to making another run at the national tournament. The Beavers feel consistency on both ends will be key to get them there.

“We have to put in the work, you’re on going to get out of it what you put into it and this team we work really hard,” said forward Samijo Henry. “That’s what we want to do, we want to create our own identity for us and we want to get there. We been there a couple times in the past so that’s my motivation and probably the rest of the girls as well.

“A lot of determination and a lot of communication, really being there for each one of our teammates, especially this year among COVID,” adds defense man Kenzie Heide. “Being there every step of the way and really trying to build off one another is going to be key.”

The Beavers return to the ice on January 15