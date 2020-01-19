College Hockey: Minot State looking to carry early success into second half of season

The Minot State Beavers Hockey team is ready for the second half of the season.

We spoke to the team about how they can continue their success.

“I think we were off to a bit of a slow start but lately we have been on a pretty good win streak,” tells Forward Davis Shelton.

The Minot State Beavers Hockey team is 22-4 on the season, and Forward Davis Sheldon feels the recent success is due to teamwork philosophy.

“You know everyone is buying in, the young guys and the older guys are stepping up to the plate-like they should be and kind of leading everyone in the right direction,” Shelton says

Head Coach Wade Regier believes this team has fought through adversity to get to this part of the season.

“We’re rolling at the right time and you know we battled through a lot of injuries halfway through the semester and now I feel like we’re ready to go for the second half. For our guys ranked two in the nation, we just got to stay focused,” explains Head Coach Wade Regier.

“We just need to stick to what we were doing before, we weren’t doing anything to fancy and completely working as a team and staying positive on the bench,” declares Shelton.

For the second half of their campaign, Coach Regier is preaching play their style of hockey by starting off fast.

“It’s big for us to get out to early starts, you know we cant sit back and kind of feel these teams out, we have to press the issue and we have to make sure we play our style of hockey,” says Regier.

The Beavers will be back in action on Friday, January 24th at 7:30 pm