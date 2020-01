The Minot State Beavers were able to get the weekend sweep at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

They dominated on Sunday with a 7-0 win. Elsewhere, UMary dropped a rare game on the season, falling on the road to the Dakota College at Bottineau, 3-2.

In other news, former Bismarck Bobcat’s goalie Hunter Shepard, now at Minnesota Duluth, set the all-time NCAA record in consecutive starts in goal with 105 straight games.