College Hockey: MSU Women’s Hockey looks to build on prior success

The Minot State Beavers Women’s Hockey team is looking to build off their previous success at almost winning a national title. We spoke to the team on how the season is going.

Last season the beavers were so close to winning a National Championship but finished second. Head Coach Ryan Miner says that season taught them some important lessons, one being they needed to add depth to the team.

“Going into that final game and into that national tournament, we only had two lines so over the summer the coaching staff made sure that we recruited enough players so that when we’re playing 3 or 4 games a weekend we have enough lines, that we can run through them and we’re not gassed after that first game, ” explains Ryan Miner, Head Coach.

“We learned to not take any game lightly and we have to play each game like it’s our last,” tells Left-Wing Bryanna Bergeron.

The Beavers have 8 players returning from last season’s team, Coach Miner is leaning on those returning players leadership to guide the new players.

“They definitely teaching them along the way and helping them get used to new systems and just making sure that every day they are working hard, adds Coach Miner.

“I think that the older players and the returning ones have a lot of expectations for us younger ones in high hopes at going and a chance at winning a title,” adds Forward Lauren Blight.

This season the Minot State women’s Hockey moved up to Division 1 in the ACHA

“A couple of weeks ago and played the number one or two team in the country and held on with them as well. one game went to OT and the other game was a one-goal game so we’re showing even though we’re a first-year team that division, we can step in and still be a force to be reckoned with, exclaims Coach Minor.

“It’s a much harder, more competitive and I think its more fun because we have a lot more competition,” tells Blight.

Coach Miner believes he has a strong team this season but they have struggled to score.

“Its a matter of putting the puck in the net and getting those greasy goals in tight situations and tough games,” declares Coach Minor.

The Beavers have their eye on a National championship.

“We have to make sure we’re prepared for when the national tournament comes and we’re ready to play those teams and show that we’re the team that everyone wants to beat,” smiles Coach Minor.

“I’m really confident about this season, our team looks really good and I think we’re going to do great things,” Bergeron says passionately.

The Beaver’s next game will be at home against Grand Valley State on November 8th.