College Hockey: No. 1 U-Mary with something to play for this season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In college hockey, where the University of Mary is having another fantastic year, but this season is different because the Marauders have something to play for.

Last year, U-Mary finished the season with 39 wins and ranked No. 1 in the West Region. However, because they were a first-year program they were not eligible to play for a conference tournament championship or advance to the national tournament.

This season, U-Mary is 27-6 and is ranked No. 1 on the nation and the players say this year feels different because they have a shot to win it all.

“We knew the plan was going to be a two-year program to start,” forward Kyler Moore said. “It was something that we had a lot drive just to try and prove that we were a team that was worth playing here. This year, we are letting them know that we are not going to let them kick us around.”

U-mary is playing in the Colorado Showcase this weekend. They have four games. The first one is tonight against Colorado.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Donating Prom Dresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Prom Dresses"

BSC new baseball coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC new baseball coach"

Medical Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Story"

Tourism and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism and Tribes"

Chesak Seed House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chesak Seed House"

Moose traps Alaska man in shed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose traps Alaska man in shed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17"

Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued"

Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17"

Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday"

Furry Friday- Bo The Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday- Bo The Dog"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge