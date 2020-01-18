College Hockey: No. 1 U-Mary with something to play for this season

In college hockey, where the University of Mary is having another fantastic year, but this season is different because the Marauders have something to play for.

Last year, U-Mary finished the season with 39 wins and ranked No. 1 in the West Region. However, because they were a first-year program they were not eligible to play for a conference tournament championship or advance to the national tournament.

This season, U-Mary is 27-6 and is ranked No. 1 on the nation and the players say this year feels different because they have a shot to win it all.

“We knew the plan was going to be a two-year program to start,” forward Kyler Moore said. “It was something that we had a lot drive just to try and prove that we were a team that was worth playing here. This year, we are letting them know that we are not going to let them kick us around.”

U-mary is playing in the Colorado Showcase this weekend. They have four games. The first one is tonight against Colorado.