College Hockey: U-Mary joins Mountain West Conference

The University of Mary will play in the Mountain West Conference this season.

Last year, UMary played as an independent in the West Region. After the season, Grand Canyon University moved up to Division I, which opened up a spot. Head Coach Daniel Huntley said he reached out to Jon Eccels, who is the ACHA DII Commissioner, about joining the conference.

Some of there opponents are far away, but the Mountain West does not require conference games.

“If we didn’t play any of those schools that year,” Huntley said. “Feb. 6, 7 and 8 is the conference tournament and that’s what counts. We’ll be put into that conference tournament according to our national ranking.”

UMary will start their second season on Saturday against NDSU at the Starion Sports Complex.

