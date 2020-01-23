College Hockey: U-Mary still works on fundamental despite supreme record

The University of Mary men’s hockey team — the No. 1 ranked team in the nation — is still working on fundamentals.

U-Mary ascended to the top spot in the polls on Jan. 12. They responded by winning four straight at the Big Mountain Classic in Colorado, which included a 23-0 win on the first night over Grand Canyon University.

For the entire tournament, U-Mary only surrendered two goals over the four-game stretch.

Even with an amazing record of 31-6 and a No. 1 national ranking, they still work on the core aspects of the game every day.

“We’re trying to get our skills better,” head coach Dan Huntley said. “At the NHL level, they are working on skills every day. We know our systems. We know how to play. We’re working on our speed, we are working on catching and passing the puck, a few 2-on-1s, we’ll work on a little power play today and just have some fun with it.”

U-Mary will be at home this Saturday when they face Dakota College at Bottineau at the Starion Sports Complex at 7 p.m.