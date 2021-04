Mandan was host to the ACHA Division II Frozen Four, with the host UMary looking for a win over Liberty and a birth to the title game.

Behind a hat trick from Andy Huber, the Marauders tallied seven goals, on their way to a 7-0 shutout win over the Flames.

They will face Iowa State, who also won 6-2 over Lindenwood earlier in the day. Face-off at the Starion Sports Complex is scheduled for 6 pm.