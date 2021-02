The University of Mary hockey team returned to home ice Sunday for the first time in two and a half weeks. The Marauders are ranked No. 1 in the ACHA DII polls, and haven’t lost in 15 games.

Sunday afternoon the Marauders hosted UND’s club team. The Marauders jumped ahead early scoring two goals in the first four minutes of the game. The scoring didn’t slow down as the Marauders rolled to a 10-1 victory.