College Hockey: UMary, Williston State, and Dakota College at Bottineau men win to open national tournament, Minot State women fall

Thursday marked the beginning of six straight days of national tournament hockey in North Dakota.

The ACHA women’s division I tournament is taking place in Minot, while the ACHA men’s division II tournament takes place in Bismarck/Mandan until Tuesday.

Final Scores:

ACHA Men’s Division II

University of Mary ( ), Davenport University ( )

Williston State College (4), Marian University (3) – Overtime

Dakota College at Bottineau (4), Adrian College (2)

University of Jamestown (2), Iowa State University (4)

ACHA Women’s Division I

Minot State (1), Adrian College (3)

