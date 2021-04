Tuesday night, Mandan was host to an epic championship game between the University of Mary Marauders and the Iowa State Cyclones.

In the 2nd period, UMary broke through the scoreless tie when Tanner Eskro connected on the backside of the net, giving the Marauders the one goal lead.

The Marauder defense was perfect all night, leading to another Kyle Hayden shutout, and the first championship in school history, a final of 2-0.