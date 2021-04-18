College: Minot State softball wins, UMary and BSC swept at home; Mystics baseball splits with Dawson

College softball and baseball were the focal point of sports in Bismarck and Mandan on Sunday afternoon.

In Minot, the Minot State softball team faced off against Wayne State College in a double header. The Beavers swept the series 13-3 and 8-1.

In Bismarck, the University of Mary hosted No. 1 ranked Augustana. The Vikings earned a sweep winning 7-1 and 10-0.

At the NJCAA level, Bismarck State was swept at home by Dawson Community College 11-3 and 18-5.

In baseball, the Mystics bounced back from a game one 13-3 loss to defeat Dawson 9-5 in game two and split the series.