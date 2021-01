Hockey was in the center spotlight on Saturday night as teams across the state hit the ice.

In the college ranks, Minot State’s women’s team bounced back from a loss to Adrian College last night to get a win 3-1.

At the NAHL level, the Bismarck Bobcats got redemption of their own. The Bobcats fell to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in overtime on Friday, but it was the Bobcats who won 5-1 on Saturday.

In Minot, the Minotauros dropped their second game in a row to the Kenai River Brown Bears.