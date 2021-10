North Dakota has two of the hottest teams in college soccer right now, and they both got even better on Sunday.

Minot State sits at the top of the Northern Sun Conference standings with a seven game win streak after defeating Upper Iowa 3-0 on Sunday. The Beavers are now 6-0 in conference play.

The University of Mary sits just behind Minot State tied for second in the NSIC standings. The Marauders extended their win streak to five games on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Winona State.