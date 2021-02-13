College Soccer: Minot State defeats UMary at home

The rivalry between Minot State and the University of Mary returned to the pitch on Saturday morning.

The Beavers hosted the Marauders for a 10 A.M. kickoff in the Minot Dome, but the early rise did not mean a lack of action. In the first half, it was Yasmina Dorkara who scored for the Marauders on a free kick for the second straight weekend.

However, the second half belonged to the Beavers. Melanie Van Walstijn and Hannah Mitchell both scored goals early in the half to take the lead. The Beavers went on to win 3-1.