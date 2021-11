The Minot State and University of Mary soccer teams returned to their home fields for one last Sunday afternoon game this season.

Minot State hosted No. 6 Bemidji State in a battle of the Beavers. It was Bemidji State that came out on top 2-0 over Minot State.

In Bismarck, UMary’s team got out to a hot start scoring two goals in the first half. The Marauders rolled from there to get a 5-0 win.