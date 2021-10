Minot State and the University of Mary soccer teams both entered Sunday with the longest win streaks in their conference.

The Beavers came into the day winning eight straight and hosting an 0-10 Minnesota State Moorhead team. The Beavers extended their win streak with a 1-0 shutout.

In Bismarck, UMary entered the day winning six straight, but facing a tough test in Northern State. The Marauders and Wolves played through two overtimes, but ended in a 0-0 tie.