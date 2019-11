It was scoreless for most of the first half, before an exciting game broke out at the Bismarck Bowl between two rivals.

Minot State got on the board first with a header off of a free kick from Melanie Van Malstjin, putting the Beavers up one to nill.

UMary would score two unanswered to complete the comeback and capping off their regular season with a win, 2-1.