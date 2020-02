It was a 7:30 am start time for the Minot State Beavers and the UMary Marauders, but that didn’t hold back the runs.

The Beavers got on the board first with an RBI single from Karlee Koughlin in the first innning, however UMary answered right back with an RBI double to tie things up.

When the dust settled at the Minot Bubble, the Beavers came out on top, winning 9-3.