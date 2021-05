The University of Mary and Minot State are wrapping up their final home stands of the season this weekend.

The Marauders hosted Upper Iowa for a doubleheader on Saturday in Bismarck. The Peacocks took game one 5-2, but it was the Marauders winning game two 8-4.

In Minot, the Beavers hosted Winona State for a doubleheader. The Beavers dropped game one 9-3 before getting a win in game two 5-3.