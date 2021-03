For the final time this spring, Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College locked up for a doubleheader.

In the mens game, the teams traded shots, but a burst late gave the Thunderbirds the 98-84 win. For the women, it was BSC that returned the favor in a 93-62 win at home.

Over at UMary, the Marauders used the strength of their frontline play to grab a win at home over Minnesota-Crookston, 3-1 the final.