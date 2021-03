The NJCAA postseason started on Friday for BSC Volleyball, with the Mystics beginning their journey back to the national tournament.

Facing Williston State, the Mystics found success from their defense, as well as outside hits from Becca Nitsch, winning 3-0 and advancing to Monday.

Up in Minot, the Beavers were in action on the court and in the field, with the volleyball team falling 3-0, while soccer grabbed a 3-1 win in the bubble.