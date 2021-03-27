College sports: Minot State baseball splits road series, UMary tennis falls at home

Saturday afternoon college athletics took center stage in the midst of their spring seasons.

Minot State baseball went on the road for a double header against Augustana. The Vikings took game one 4-0 behind a perfect game from pitcher Tanner Brown. Brown finished the game with 11 strikeouts.

In game two, the Beavers returned the favor with an 8-5 win.

On the tennis courts, UMary hosted a one loss Augustana team in Bismarck. The Marauders fell 7-0 to the Vikings. The Marauders return to their home court on Sunday.

