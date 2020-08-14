College Sports: Minot State still practicing even with season gone

The Minot State Beavers fall sports are also affected by the NSIC canceling its season through the end of the year.

We spoke to the athletic director about this news and the possibility of a spring season.

“I think we saw the handwriting on the wall last week that this was probably going to happen,” said Athletic Director Andy Carter.

Thursday, the NSIC decided to cancel all fall sports, but the Beavers will continue to practice and scrimmage. There is discussion of having a small season in the spring.

“The window of opportunity to do that is small but it’s there and we are going to pursue that and see what that looks like and how we do that,” added Carter.

Carter says if they played in the spring it would be a quick five-game season, but there will be pros and cons of doing this.

“Do you want to take a chance on someone getting hurt in May or April when you have to turn around and hopefully play in the fall?” said Carter. “We can develop young kids that need that and we’re not going to burn a season of eligibility.”

Carter believes the students won’t burn a year of eligibility.

“If they don’t play a season they won’t lose a season of eligibility and there is a waiver out right now that the NCAA is working on clarifying. I think it’s going to end up with these two semesters won’t count,” said Carter.

NSIC fall sports teams can practice during the fall under the restrictions of regular out of season hours