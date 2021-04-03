College Sports: UMary baseball sweeps USF, Dakota College at Bottineau falls to Dawson in softball and baseball

Local Sports

Saturday was busy all around the diamond at the college level as local teams played double headers in both baseball and softball.

In Bismarck, the University of Mary baseball team entered Saturday one game below .500, and the Marauders finished the day one game above .500. The Marauders swept the University of Sioux Falls with an 8-6 win followed by an 8-4 win.

In Bottineau, Dakota College of Bottineau fell to Dawson Community College 14-2 and 4-2 in baseball.

On the softball field, the Lady Jacks fell to Dawson by scores of 8-3 and 18-5.

